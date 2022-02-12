Woman found hanging from mango tree was strangled – PM

– might have been knocked unconscious first

Kaieteur News –

By Shervin Belgrave

Investigators believe that the Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke woman, Edith Reuben, who was on Tuesday found hanging from a mango tree in her yard may have been knocked unconscious before she was hanged.

They suspect that this might have been the case after an autopsy conducted on her remains yesterday revealed that she died as a result of asphyxiation due to hanging compounded by blunt trauma to the head.

Commander of the East Bank Demerara police division, Mahendra Siwnarine, explained that his detectives are still suspecting foul play because her death was compounded by blunt trauma to the head or in other words from a hit to the head.

He said that, “while the hit did not kill her it may have rendered her incapacitated before she was hung.”

This means that if there is a killer involved, the individual might have struck Reuben to her head with a heavy object, knocking her unconscious first. It could then be the case that the individual probably believed she was dead and decided to hang her on the mango tree to make it look like a suicide.

As the investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding Reuben’s death, police are looking for an Amerindian man who had slept at her home after a drinking session on Monday night. Since the discovery of the woman’s body, the man was reportedly never seen in the community again.

Detectives learnt that on Monday evening the man and some neighbours had joined Reuben and her husband at their home to drink high wine on the verandah.

Sometime later, the neighbours left the drinking session, leaving the man behind with Reuben and her husband.

When questioned by the detectives, Reuben’s husband recalled that the three of them had continued drinking until around 00:30hrs the following morning before he and the man decided to sleep.

He revealed too that around 04:30hrs the man woke him and said that he was leaving. After acknowledging the man, the husband said, he went back to sleep.

Some two hours later, the husband said that he awoke again and went downstairs and found his wife hanging from the mango tree in their yard.

Crime scene experts, who visited the scene that morning, noted since then that based on the position the woman’s body was found, it could be that she was murdered.

One of the investigators said, “We are at this time assuming that it could be murder since her feet were touching the ground.”

The detective went on to explain that, “it is extremely difficult to die from hanging if your feet are touching the ground.”