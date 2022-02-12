The people are fighting back

The citizenry have had to endure unabated crime and lawlessness for too long. Now, they are fighting back and not by taking the law into their own hands, but by helping the law enforcement agencies with video evidence of crime and lawlessness.

Armed with their cameras of the cell phones and with footage from CCTV cameras on their homes and businesses, citizens are posting up on Facebook, recordings of robberies, muggings, assaults and traffic violations.

A few weeks ago, video footage was shown of a young lady being attacked. That footage led to the arrest of persons who have since been placed before the court on charges.

Following the clean-up campaign launched by President Irfaan Ali, in concert with the private sector, citizens have been showing their support for the need to keep the country clean. Recordings have been posted on social media of persons indiscriminately dumping rubbish at various locations. Many of those filmed and exposed have been charged and placed before the courts.

What has been revealed also is a certain pattern involving solid waste disposal. It appears as though couriers are often hired by businesses and vendors to dispose of the rubbish and these garbage couriers are doing so not in the approved bins but in other public places. Some citizens have also been caught in the act. A few days ago, some men were arrested for dumping, what appears to be construction waste in Enmore. What many of the violators do not recognise is that citizens are watching them and when they commit these illegal acts, they are being recorded and these images are finding their way on Facebook. In light of the public outrage which these illegal actions are attracting, the police are taking action.

A few weeks ago, some men were filmed dumping what appeared to be the entrails of animals into an outfall at Hubu, aback Parika. It is not certain whether any arrests have been made in this matter but it is hoped that this will be done soon.

Those who flout our traffic laws, especially some minibus drivers should be forewarned that citizens are now recording these violations on their phones. But also many vehicles are now equipped with webcams which is taping what is taking place.

A few days ago, a minibus was detected driving along a pedestrian walkway on a public road. The violation was captured on camera and posted on Facebook. The driver also was recorded remonstrating with the driver of the vehicle from which the recording was being made. It has now been reported that an arrest has been made in this matter.

Criminals are now being caught because of the use of CCTV cameras. In one incident, two young men mugged and robbed a man opposite Demico House. One of the attackers viciously placed the man in a vice. The vice around the man’s neck was of such force that the man was rendered helpless and almost lifeless. He was relieved of his possessions and was seen fluttering like a fish on the ground. Perhaps a few seconds more in that vice and that man may have gone to meet his Maker. It was a terrifying ordeal.

However, using the video footage, the police have been able to make two arrests. If those arrested are guilty, they should face the full brunt of the law because that was a terrible act that was done to that man and all for a cell phone and few hundred dollars.

They say that justice must be tempered with mercy. But when you look at that footage, there is not much mercy you would want to grant to those who robbed the man.

The use of social media and the ubiquity of cell phones is transforming crime-fighting. The evidence is being collected which will help the law enforcement agencies, including the police, the municipalities and the Environmental Protection Agency, to solve crime and effect arrests.

These devices are also empowering citizens. No longer can violations be ignored by the authorities. The footage is being transmitted to tens of thousands of interested persons in and out of Guyana. The public outrage resulting from this transmission on social media is forcing the authorities into action.

People are also being made more conscious about other types of violations – political violations. The wholesale giveaway of Guyana oil resources is being highlighted almost daily by this newspaper, on Kaieteur Radio and on the Glenn Lall Show. People are taking note.

The same outrage, as with the muggings, the dumping of rubbish and violations of traffic offenses is not yet being manifested about the oil deal. But there will come a time when the people, now being enlightened as to what their leaders did, will demand a renegotiation of the oil contract and the repossession of the Kaieteur and Canje oil blocks.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)