Simons’ memorial competitions launched

Kaieteur News – In the Learning Resources Centre of Imam Bacchus at Affiance Essequibo Coast on Thursday, the annual Simons’ memorial competitions were launched.

The tournament was inaugurated in 2017 but halted for two consecutive years, 2020 and 21 understandably so due to the Global pandemic.

For this year’s edition, there will be four categories, under-15 and under-19 playing with 40-overs, while the open and over-40 categories will be twenty-twenty.

The competition, which will be played on a round-robin basis, will get cracking on February 19 at various venues across the Coast and once again the competitions are being run under the auspices of the Central Essequibo Cricket Committee (CECC).

At the function, President of CECC Trevis Simon outlined the structure of the tournament and informed that his family is indeed delighted to have another competition going. He related that several of his family members passed away including his father Leyland.

“We started to remember our loved ones with a village match in 2017 but now we decided to expand the competition, and at the same time inviting teams from across the Region to participate,” Simon commented. He expressed his gratitude to the other Simons’ families for their support and with a large number of trophies up for grabs he stated that this is another demonstration of their generosity to the game.

He further thanked Deleep Singh, the president of Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) for attending the launching and his few remarks.

According to Singh, in his first stint as the leader of the ECB, he is also ecstatic to see such an initiative by the CECC for having a memorial tournament with four competitions being played simultaneously.

“This is commendable by the Simons’ family for this gesture; this certainly will help with the continued development of Essequibo cricket and I must congratulate Trevis and his family for making this a reality,” Singh declared.

Singh also told the gathering that included several former national youth players and ex-Essequibo skipper Dinesh Joseph that he wants to see other committees emulate CECC for coming out and run tournaments of such great magnitude which the players can benefit.

Brian Christiani, the Vice-President, of CECC chaired the proceedings and echoed similar sentiments of Singh. He mentioned that this is definitely a solid foundation for more exciting cricket competitions to come in the near future. He praised the Simons and thanked the sponsors for their commitment and dedication towards the development of cricket on the Coast.

David Simon, in an invited comment, stated that the family is still saddened with the deaths of their families but expressed elation and excitement to make a contribution to the sport.