Sex toys is now plaything

Kaieteur News – De Opposition gat to understand de changing times. Wat we use to call sex toys is now plaything.

Dildo is no longer wan obscene object. People does consider it a tool of pleasure.

So how can de Speaker sanction an MP fuh suggesting dat de person need some pleasure. And how can de Speaker act when de Opposition did not object through a point of order.

De Speaker can only upbraid an MP if dat person make a derogatory remark bout another MP. And how yuh gan discipline someone over heckle, retort, repartee, jeer or tantalise which is not part of de official record but was an off-de-cuff remark?

De Opposition fail to act properly. Wat dem should have done was to raise an objection immediately on a point of order. De Speaker would have den been obligated to address de matter and to ask dat de statement be withdrawn.

But instead of doing dis dem had a vocal disruption in de Assembly. And de Speaker rightly call for de person disrupting de session to cease. When dat person did not do so, de Speaker rightly call pon de person to remove himself from de Assembly which is an order to leave de House.

When dat did not happen, de Speaker, in accordance with de Standing Orders ask fuh a motion be move for de person to be suspended.

De Opposition know de rules of de House and dem gat to use de rules to dem advantage instead of making counter accusations.

Talk half and leff half.