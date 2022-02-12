Latest update February 12th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sex toys is now plaything

Feb 12, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News – De Opposition gat to understand de changing times. Wat we use to call sex toys is now plaything.
Dildo is no longer wan obscene object. People does consider it a tool of pleasure.
So how can de Speaker sanction an MP fuh suggesting dat de person need some pleasure. And how can de Speaker act when de Opposition did not object through a point of order.
De Speaker can only upbraid an MP if dat person make a derogatory remark bout another MP. And how yuh gan discipline someone over heckle, retort, repartee, jeer or tantalise which is not part of de official record but was an off-de-cuff remark?
De Opposition fail to act properly. Wat dem should have done was to raise an objection immediately on a point of order. De Speaker would have den been obligated to address de matter and to ask dat de statement be withdrawn.
But instead of doing dis dem had a vocal disruption in de Assembly. And de Speaker rightly call for de person disrupting de session to cease. When dat person did not do so, de Speaker rightly call pon de person to remove himself from de Assembly which is an order to leave de House.
When dat did not happen, de Speaker, in accordance with de Standing Orders ask fuh a motion be move for de person to be suspended.
De Opposition know de rules of de House and dem gat to use de rules to dem advantage instead of making counter accusations.
Talk half and leff half.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyana Defence Force defeats opponent in come from behind win.

Guyana Defence Force defeats opponent in come from behind win.

Feb 12, 2022

Kaieteur News – The once powerful Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Volleyball unit is making strident efforts to be back to the potency they once were. Participating in the ongoing Demerara...
Read More
Historic BCB/Dr. Frank Denbow Fast Bowling Clinic bowls off in style

Historic BCB/Dr. Frank Denbow Fast Bowling Clinic...

Feb 12, 2022

West Indies 4-day C/Ships… Singh falls in the 90s, Paul impress with bat & ball

West Indies 4-day C/Ships… Singh falls in...

Feb 12, 2022

Simons’ memorial competitions launched

Simons’ memorial competitions launched

Feb 12, 2022

Ninvalle pledges NSC, Government support to Shepperd

Ninvalle pledges NSC, Government support to...

Feb 12, 2022

BCQS Int’l Masters Squash Open Tournament concludes tonight

BCQS Int’l Masters Squash Open Tournament...

Feb 12, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The people are fighting back

    The citizenry have had to endure unabated crime and lawlessness for too long. Now, they are fighting back and not by taking... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]