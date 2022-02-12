Resident destroying new road in Mon Repos

Dear Sir,

The residents of Block 8, Mon Repos ECD, are very pleased and relieved that after many years having to traverse through what were called streets but were more comparable to the trails in our hinterland, the authorities have finally gotten around to having the roads built.

I am no expert but it seems that, even though the roads are not completed as yet, the contractor is making a good effort.

However, there is a situation that is of concern to the residents. An individual that resides at the north-eastern corner of the playfield, often referred to as the “Wash-bag lady”, may be damaging the road even before it is completed. She often gets large quantities of flour bags to wash but instead of doing so in her yard, she runs a hose across the street and does her washing at the edge of the road across from her. For the entire duration of the exercise, the water is flowing continuously.

Needless to say, the dirt at that point is getting very soft as the water accumulates and percolates into the soil. Even as the contractor’s equipment traverses the road, it is observed that there is already damage being done to the parapet at that section.

We have been living with such deplorable road for such a long time, none of us want to return to those conditions. After the roads are completed in our area, I am sure the authorities will not be revisiting our area in the foreseeable future, since there are many more areas that need to be serviced. Plus a lot of taxpayers’ money is being spent on these contracts.

We are appealing to the Minister of Public Infrastructure or any other responsible authority to look into this matter. After all, if the road fails, it is the Government and the contractor who will be accused of doing substandard work.

Regards.

Residents of Block 8 Mon Repos