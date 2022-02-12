Ninvalle pledges NSC, Government support to Shepperd

Kaieteur News – Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, has pledged the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Government of Guyana’s support towards helping National Volleyball player, Kristoff Shepperd recover from an accident.

Shepperd, behind the wheels of his motorcar, collided with a truck while navigating onto Mandela Avenue from Homestretch Avenue on the evening of February 7.

The injuries sustained from the accident placed Shepperd in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital where doctors, as of today, listed his condition as ‘critical’ but stable.

Ninvalle visited the 22-year-old National volleyball player on Friday, where he met with Shepperd’s mother and family.

The Director of Sport assured that “the NSC and Government of Guyana are with them throughout this ordeal.”

Apart from assuring Shepperd’s family that the volleyball player will have the best care possible while at the GPHC, Ninvalle pointed out that the NSC, which is chaired by Kashif Muhammad, will continue to have all of the country’s National athlete’s interests at heart.

Shepperd is one of the country’s most popular volleyball players and has represented Guyana at various youth and senior tournaments.

The flamboyant player, a former student of the St Rose’s High School, also served in the 2018 Youth Parliamentarian of Guyana, where he served as the Shadow Minister of Legal Affairs.