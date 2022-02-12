National COVID-19 curfew lifted

– as 2 more fatalities, 95 new infections recorded

Kaieteur News – The National COVID-19 Task Force Secretariat announced yesterday, that with immediate effect, the national curfew has been lifted.

The national curfew, which took effect back in 2020, was put in place to safeguard citizens against the deadly disease which had entered the country earlier that year.

Despite the curfew being lifted, other restrictions outlined in the updated COVID-19 measures for this month still remain in effect.

That is, no person should host or attend a private party, club, wedding reception, wake or any other social event. Restaurants, casinos, cinemas and betting shops are still allowed to operate at a certain capacity as outlined in the emergency measures. Notably, persons are still required to be fully vaccinated to enter public buildings.

The Task Force in its brief statement yesterday stated that all swimming pools are permitted to operate at a 50 percent capacity, with a requirement that swimmers be vaccinated.

“Notwithstanding, these relaxations of the measures, the National COVID-19 Task Force urges all Guyanese to demonstrate responsible behaviour and extend best wishes for the upcoming Mashramani celebrations,” the release added.

Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 update, the Ministry of Health reported two more COVID-19 fatalities. This time, the deaths are those of an unvaccinated 25-year-old woman from Region 3 and a fully vaccinated 84-year-old man from Region 4 who died on Thursday.

As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,190.

In its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 95 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 62,156.

The dashboard shows that 15 patients are admitted to the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 84 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,937 are in home isolation and 20 are quarantined institutionally.

To date, a total of 58,930 persons have recovered from the virus.

