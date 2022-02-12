Man busted with ganja in Pringles tins gets $300k bail

Latest update February 12th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 12, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Jamal Millington, 24, who was busted at the Ogle airport with 56.3 grams of marijuana concealed in two Pringles tins, was yesterday released on $300,000 bail.
The defendant appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrare Court before Principal Magistrate, Rushelle Liverpool, and was charged with the possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking. Millington pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was represented by his attorney, Jevon Cox from Dexter Todd Associates who requested bail on his behalf and it was granted in the sum of $300,000.
As one of the conditions of the bail, Magistrate Liverpool ordered that he lodge his passport. The matter was adjourned until April 4, 2022.
According to reports, Millington was a departing passenger at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport located at Ogle, East Coast Demerara, when a Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) officer decided to search him. While searching Millington, it was discovered that he had 56.3 grams of marijuana in his possession. He was subsequently detained and taken to CANU headquarters.
