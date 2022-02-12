Latest update February 12th, 2022 12:59 AM

Historic BCB/Dr. Frank Denbow Fast Bowling Clinic bowls off in style

Feb 12, 2022 Sports

Facilitator, Sir Curtly Ambrose impressed with commitment shown by players

Kaieteur News – Determined to see the fortunes of Berbice cricket shine bright in the fast bowling arena, the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) with sponsorship from renowned Guyanese Doctor, Frank Denbow yesterday commenced a historic three-day Fast Bowling Clinic at the Albion Community Centre Ground in the Ancient County.

Sir Curtly Ambrose (left) being welcome to the Albion Community Centre Ground by BCB President Hilbert Foster

Sir Curtly Ambrose (right) observing the players.

Sir Curtly Ambrose setting up for the day’s activity yesterday.

Getting it done the correct way! Coach Nolan McKenzie working with the female players yesterday at the Albion Community Centre Ground.

Coach Nolan McKenzie chatting with the female players following the end of yesterday’s session.

Sir Curtly Ambrose observing the young Fast Bowlers during the afternoon session yesterday at the Albion Community Centre Ground.

Facilitated by the legendary West Indies Fast Bowler, Sir Curtly Ambrose, over fifty (50) young fast bowlers turned up to participate in the historic event with the aim of one day going to become a West Indian quickie.
Ambrose at the end of day one said he was very happy to be in Guyana where he commenced his Regional and West Indies careers to give back to the sport and to help impart what he would have learnt to the players attending with the hope that in the future, one or more of these youngsters would be donning the maroon uniform having represented their nation.
The first day went very well he said and he is very pleased with the attitude displayed by the players and the discipline shown towards learning the fine arts of the trade.
Several Berbice Coaches along with England based Level Three Coach, former Guyana opener Nolan McKenzie assisted Sir Curtly Ambrose during the day.
Also in attendance was sponsor, Dr. Frank Denbow who said he was more than satisfied with being a part of history, noting that this all started to germinate back in August of 2021.
McKenzie also ran a three-hour batting clinic for twelve female players who were very attentive and excited to learn. The clinics continue today.

 

