Hennessy pours support for Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic

Kaieteur News – Ansa McAl, behind one of the world’s most popular Cognac, Hennessy, aligned themselves with the Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic, which is set for February 19 – 20 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Hennessy had announced itself as the ‘spirit’ of basketball in Guyana when they adopted and refurbished the Burnham Basketball Court under their global basketball initiative.

The Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic will feature 16 teams from around Guyana, the Caribbean and North America, vying for a winner’s purse of $500,000. Apart from the lucrative reward for being crowned champions, players from the winning team will each receive a championship gold ring.

“I’m extremely happy that Ansa McAl behind the Hennessy brand is on board with the tournament this year. They will add a premium touch to the event,” Toney said.

According to Toney, “Thanks to Hennessy, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament will be properly rewarded. Fans will also be in for some Hennessy treats once they participate in the novelty events that will take place nightly.”

“Truth is, Ansa McAl has always been a friend of basketball in Guyana over the years. They were the first company to really give the 3X3 format prominence when they held the Smooth Move tournament. I’m just grateful that they’re continuing to show love to the game,” Toney said.

Meanwhile, Atina Samad, Hennessy, Moet and Wines Manager, pointed to Hennessy’s global interest in basketball and pointed out that Guyana will not be left behind.

She stated that the Burnham Court project was just the beginning and added that they’re happy to also support the shorter format of the game.

The Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic is in its second installation, the first being held in 2019.