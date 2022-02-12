Guyana Defence Force defeats opponent in come from behind win.

Latest update February 12th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 12, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The once powerful Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Volleyball unit is making strident efforts to be back to the potency they once were.
Participating in the ongoing Demerara Volleyball Association senior league competition, the GDF put on a strong showing to defeat newcomers Venguy 3-2 in a come from behind victory.
In the game which was played on Tuesday evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown, the army boys showed their resolved and superior physical strength to come out victors in the keenly contested encounter.
After losing the first set 21-25, the GDF returned to take the second 25-23, before losing the third stanza 24-26. The army then called on their resolved to take the final two sets 25-15 and 15-8 for the 3-2 win. (Samuel Whyte)
