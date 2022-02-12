Latest update February 12th, 2022 12:59 AM

Bob Marley birthday football celebration rescheduled to tomorrow

Feb 12, 2022

Kaieteur News – “Football is freedom,” according to Bob Marley, who would have celebrated his 77th birthday and the celebration of his birthday, which was postponed from last Sunday 6th February 2022, because of rain, will now be staged tomorrow, Sunday 13th February 2022 at GFC Ground from 8:00am.
The Guyana Master’s United Committee is the host of the Master’s Appreciation and Bob Marley One Love Football Celebration tomorrow at GFC Ground.
The Georgetown Football Club Ground is expected to be buzzing with excitement with the first staging of the Master’s Appreciation & Bob Marley One Love football matches to honour former national players and celebrate Marley’s 77th birthday from 8:00am to 12:00 pm.
The late Reggae icon, Bob Marley, was an avid soccer player, whose love for the game drove him to play at every opportunity. Even while on tour, the famed singer found time to participate in friendly scrimmages at the nearest park with members of his band. “It will be free, no charge. Persons can just come in and drop small contributions that will be used towards other master’s football future events.
Hosted by the Guyana Master’s United Committee, the event will feature three (3) friendly matches:
Game 1: Over 50 North Georgetown vs South Georgetown 8:00AM -Trophy
Game 2: Ballers FC vs Park Rangers FC at 9:00AM- Trophy
Game 3: Thomas United FC vs Beacon FC at 10:00AM – Trophy
Game 4: Pele FC vs Santos FC at 11:00AM- Trophy
Love Honorees
Meanwhile, In keeping with the “One Love” tradition, 10 individuals will be recognized for their outstanding service to former British Guiana/Guyana Football.
This first year’s 10 honorees:
• Hubert “Senor” Braithwaite – Former British Guiana International & West Indies player 1959- Debut 1959 Vs Trinidad & Tobago in Port of Spain Trinidad & Tobago.
• Lewis “Water-Boat” Weithers- Former British Guiana International & Caribbean Selectee 1952- Debut 1950 Vs Trinidad & Tobago in Port of Spain Trinidad & Tobago
• Birdette Marshall — Former British Guiana International–Debut 1962 Vs. Barbados at GCC, Bourda Guyana
• Alvin “Geronimo” Braithwaite – Former British Guiana/Guyana International & West Indies selectee 1973- Debut 1963 Vs Barbados at Kensington Oval Barbados.
• George Green (Deceased), – Former British Guiana International player, captain and coach, West Indies Selectee and coach– Debut 1958 Vs Trinidad & Tobago
• Godfrey “Poudis” Norville – Former British Guiana/Guyana International-Debut 1966 Vs Barbados at Kensington Oval Barbados at GCC, Bourda Guyana
• Robert “Bobby” Fernandes (Deceased)- Former British Guiana/Guyana International and Caribbean Selectee– Debut 1973 Vs Trinidad & Tobago at GCC, Bourda. Guyana
• Earl “Pig” O’Neil – Former Guyana International player and captain & Caribbean Selectee 1978- Debut 1971 Vs Barbados at Kensington Oval Barbados.
• Vibert “Durby” Butts – Former Guyana International – Debut 1976 Vs Cuba at Mackenzie Sport Club – Linden Guyana
• Gordon “Ultimate Warrior” Brathwaite- Former Guyana International player, captain and coach at Mackenzie Sport Club – Linden Guyana
All Covid-19 guidelines will be adhered to.

