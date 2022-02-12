Benn resurrects Community Groups to help police fight crime

…reports missing shotguns, ATVs, motor vehicles

…as Force gets $400M to rebuild burnt out Brickdam Station

Kaieteur News – Having been disbanded and abandoned by the previous coalition government, A Partnership for National Unity Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC), Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn this week announced that not only has the incumbent resuscitated the more than 170 Community Policing Groups (CPGs) countrywide, but another 170 plus groups will be added to the system this year.

This is in order to aid the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in the execution of its mandate of crime fighting and the prevention of criminal activities within Guyana’s borders.

Minister Benn gave the affirmation during the consideration of the $15.7B current allocation for the GPF’s recurrent expenditure.

To this end, the Minister noted that the Force was strengthened last year with 6,623 persons, and 80 of them are in fact contracted civilians. He revealed too that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) has in the past found success with the use of CPGs in tackling crime at the community level and, as such, has decided to reactivate the system.

Moreover, money has been allocated to not only sustain the more than 170 groups that have been resuscitated but an addition to the establishment of a similar new amount.

He said that at present, there is an excess of 2,000 volunteers in the functioning groups and this will be bolstered with the introduction of a similar amount this year.

When pressed by the opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) on some of the allocations, the Minister was quick to point out that this was not only an initiative disbanded by the APNU+AFC administration but police had to be called in to recover a significant amount of assets that had been provided to the groups over the years.

To this end, the Minister reported to the House that when the administration took stock, it was discovered that a number of assets including shotguns, motor vehicles and All Terrain Vehicles, among other items, had been missing.

According to Benn, the Police had to be called in to assist in recovering some of the missing assets, many of which are still to be recouped.

Meanwhile as it relates to some of the Capital Expenditure to be undertaken by the Force, Benn informed the House that included in this year’s allocation is the sum of some $400M to reconstruct the burnt out Brickdam Police Station.

He told the members of the Assembly that, “we have had three conceptual designs, from which we have adopted one.”

To this end, he said, there will be collaboration with the Ministry’s Engineering group stating, “We intend to work with some consultants in respect of the structural designs and the foundation designs.”

Additionally, monies have been allocated for the completion of rehabilitation or construction works on a number of police stations countrywide—works to be completed during the course of this year.

On the matter of training, Opposition MP, Geeta Chandan-Edmond in her inquiry was told that with the substantial increase in allocation, ranks would benefit from, not only local, but overseas training and further the Force will be establishing a Police Academy.

According to Benn, already some 300 persons, policemen and women have been identified for training so far, in addition to those that would benefit from a Memorandum of Understanding that was inked with the University of Guyana in respect to training of police officers for the first time this year.

Pressed on what was perceived to be a miniscule increase in provision for fuel and lubricants for the Force’s fleet of vehicles for patrols, emergency response and other activities—an increase of $2,005—the opposition was told this can be attributed to new vehicles, more efficient vehicles and the replacement of old vehicles.

As such, even with the purchase of more vehicles to complement the police’s fleet, the Force determined that it only required $2,005 more for fuel and lubricants this year.

At the end of the process, the almost $17B allocated for the GPF’s current and capital spending this year was approved as part of this year’s $552.9B Estimates of Expenditure for this year.