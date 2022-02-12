9 Guyanese students recognised for outstanding performance at CSEC, CAPE

Kaieteur News – Nine Guyanese students were on Thursday awarded by the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) for their outstanding performance at the Caribbean Secondary Examinations Certificate 2021 and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CXC held its 2021 Regional Top Awards Ceremony using a blended approach. It was held in the British Virgin Islands and was broadcasted live across the Caribbean Region where awardees tuned in virtually to receive their awards in their respective countries.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Education, the following Guyanese students received awards: Zaynab Shaffie of Queen’s College received the Overall Outstanding Achievement award for CSEC 2021. Roshni Samaroo, also from Queen’s College, copped the Humanities awards. Naresh Jagnanan, from the Essequibo Islands Secondary School, received the top Business award. Serena Razak from Queen’s College received the top Technical Vocational award. Riley Dominique Nurse, another student of Queen’s College and Saalih Muhammad Rahim from I.S.A Islamic School both received the ACCA CSEC Accounting Award for Principles of Accounts.

Moreover, Samuel Haynes from Queen’s College copped the CAPE Overall Outstanding Achievement award. The ACCA CAPE Accounting Award went to Crystal Benjamin from the Bishops’ High School and Abdul Subhan from St. Stanislaus College was the top History Awardee for CAPE 2021. Also, Queen’s College received the Top School Award.

The top CSEC 2021 student, Zaynab Shaffie, in brief remarks, credited her achievements to hard work along with support from her family, teachers and colleagues. She also expressed her gratitude to God, as she noted that her success would not have been possible without Him.

Zaynab also encouraged other students to continue working hard to accomplish their academic dreams. “Believe in yourself, formulate a plan and work towards it because you’re capable of more than you think,” she said.