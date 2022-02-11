Windwards Volcanoes holds advantage over Harpy Eagles

West Indies 4-day C/Ships…

Kaieteur News – On a day of fluctuating weather conditions at an empty Queen’s Park Oval due to Covid restrictions, Windwards Volcanoes were in the ascendency over Guyana Harpy Eagles at stumps on day two of their West Indies four-day First-Class game yesterday in Trinidad.

A Regional last wicket record of 124 between the Grenadian pair of 26-year-old Preston McSween and Sherman Lewis had powered the Windwards to 339.

Guyana were 182-5 with Vishaul Singh on 40 from 93 balls with four boundaries and Keemo Paul on 20 from 20 balls with two fours and a six with their team still 157 behind with five wickets in hand as four batsmen failed to carry on from good starts.

Lewis crowned a good day at the office by taking 3-47, while McSween had 2-44 for the Windwards, the only Regional team without a title.

McSween’s 86 lasted 103 balls and was decorated with nine fours and two sixes while Lewis’ excellent supporting knock of an unbeaten 31 came from 111 balls with three fours.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie captured 4-62, while Test bowlers Veerasammy Permaul and Keemo Paul picked up three wickets each.

Resuming on their overnight score of 279-9 with Mcsween on 47 and Lewis 14, Windwards, who had lost nine of their last 11 matches while drawing one and tying one against Guyana, were dismissed for 339.

McSween and Lewis both registered their highest First-Class scores.

The pair, who joined forces at 215 and put the Guyanese under pressure as the frustrating last wicket stand increased.

McSween soon reached his maiden fifty when a thick outside off pacer Nial Smith speed away to with third man boundary as they took the score along on a good track before a shower sent the players off the field.

When play resumed after Lunch, McSween pushed forward to one that turned from Motie for wicket-keeper Anthony Bramble to take the catch and finally bring the innings to an end.

In reply, Guyana quickly lost the left-handed Chanderpaul Hemraj (5) at 10-1 when he sparred at one which left him from McSween and edged it to second slip.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul got going with three consecutive boundaries before fellow left-hander Shimron Hetmyer stroked Lewis gloriously through the covers for his first boundary.

Hetmyer got a fortuitous boundary to third man as he edged Rayan John, whom he hit past cover for an imperious boundary in the same over.

Hetymer turned John into the leg-side for two to post the 50 before celebrating with magnificent cover driven boundary.

Hetmyer, who missed Guyana’s last two trial matches due to illness, was looking well set on 24 when he clipped Lewis low to short mid-wicket for John to hold a stupendous catch to leave the score on 58-2.

Just before Tea, Lewis again struck when Chanderpaul edged a ball that left him and was caught at second slip for 30 at 63-3.

Skipper Leon Johnson drove Lewis back past his ankles for four off the penultimate delivery before Tea, which was taken with Guyana on 77-3 with Johnson on 16 and Vishaul Singh yet to score.

After Tea, Johnson climbed on top of McSween like a cat upon a mouse and drilled him for four past point before the left-arm pacer had the last laugh when he produced a perfect yorker which Johnson played across the line to and was bowled for 28 at 95-4.

Bramble, the first right-hander in the order and Singh played several good shots but when their partnership was just six short of fifty, Bramble who hit Lewis over mid-off for four, was trapped LBW for 26 as Lewis claimed his third wicket to leave Guyana, who won five of the last six titles at this level, on 141-5.

Paul joined Singh and took their team to the extended close. Today is the third day.

Scores: At Queen’s Park Oval: Guyana Harpy Eagles trail Windward Islands Volcanoes by 158 runs with five first innings wickets in hand.

VOLCANOES 339 (Preston McSween 86, Alick Athanaze 68, Devon Smith 52, Kerron Cottoy 34, Sherman Lewis 31 not out; Gudakesh Motie 4-62, Keemo Paul 3-84, Veerasammy Permaul 3-88) HARPY EAGLES 181-5 (Vishaul Singh 40 not out, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 30, Leon Johnson 28; Sherman Lewis 3-47, Preston McSween 2-44).

In the other matches: At Brian Lara Cricket Academy: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force lead Jamaica Scorpions by 93 runs with four first innings wickets in hand.

SCORPIONS 141 (Jermaine Blackwood 44, John Campbell 25, Paul Palmer 24; Bryan Charles 6-48, Jayden Seales 2-17) RED FORCE 234-6 (Yannic Cariah 72, Isaiah Rajah 58 not out, Joshua DaSilva 37, Jason Mohammed 22; Nicholson Gordon 3-51, Marquino Mindley 2-52).

At Kensington Oval: Barbados Pride lead Leeward Islands Hurricanes by 152 runs.

HURRICANES 172-9 declared (Devon Thomas 58, Kieran Powell 43, Jahmar Hamilton 29; Keon Harding 4-42, Jonathan Carter 2-9) PRIDE 324 (Shamar Springer 91, Shane Dowrich 86, Kraigg Brathwaite 29; Rahkeem Cornwall 4-99, Colin Archibald 3-47)

(Sean Devers)