Shepperd now in stable condition

Kaieteur News – National Volleyball player Kristoff Shepperd remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Hospital Corporation (GPHC), but doctors have listed his condition as ‘stable’.

Shepperd was involved in an accident on Monday evening at the Mandela and Homestretch Aveunes intersection where his car collided with a truck.

The two other occupants of the car were treated and discharged for minor injuries.

Shepperd was initially listed as critical after picking up injuries to the head and other parts of his body.

The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) has issued a statement giving support to Shepperd’s family and has pledged to lend support in any affordable way that can create a positive change.