Sankars Auto Works supports Ogle CC

Kaieteur News – Sankars Auto Works has lent support to the Ogle Community Center. The entity, on Wednesday presented two boxes of balls to the club which will aid in their preparation for upcoming club competitions.

Mr. Sankar said that the company was proud to be able to assist in any way they can, especially in the interest of sports. Davindra Ramtahal, Secretary of the Ogle CC, thanked the General Manager and company for their support and hopes that they continue to support.