Latest update February 11th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sankars Auto Works supports Ogle CC

Feb 11, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Sankars Auto Works has lent support to the Ogle Community Center. The entity, on Wednesday presented two boxes of balls to the club which will aid in their preparation for upcoming club competitions.

General Manager of Sankars Autoworks Navin Sankar (L) handing over two boxes of cricket balls to Mr. Davindra Ramtahal Secretary of the Ogle Community Centre.

Mr. Sankar said that the company was proud to be able to assist in any way they can, especially in the interest of sports. Davindra Ramtahal, Secretary of the Ogle CC, thanked the General Manager and company for their support and hopes that they continue to support.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Shepperd now in stable condition

Shepperd now in stable condition

Feb 11, 2022

Kaieteur News – National Volleyball player Kristoff Shepperd remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Hospital Corporation (GPHC), but doctors have listed his condition as...
Read More
Beharry receives financial gift from LBI teammates

Beharry receives financial gift from LBI

Feb 11, 2022

Windwards Volcanoes holds advantage over Harpy Eagles

Windwards Volcanoes holds advantage over Harpy...

Feb 11, 2022

Sankars Auto Works supports Ogle CC

Sankars Auto Works supports Ogle CC

Feb 11, 2022

Lusignan Golf Club – Odyssey Sightseeing Tours Golf Tournament set for tomorrow

Lusignan Golf Club – Odyssey Sightseeing Tours...

Feb 11, 2022

No Spectators at GMR&SC Endurance Meet

No Spectators at GMR&SC Endurance Meet

Feb 11, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The PPP has turned right

    If Martin Carter was the intellectual fountain of the People’s Progressive Party, then my name is Karl Marx. This year... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]