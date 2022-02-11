Miner killed in accident while heading home for relative’s funeral

Kaieteur News – A thirty-six-year-old miner died on Wednesday, on the Eye Lash Main Access Road, after the ATV bike, which he was on collided with a truck.

The miner has been identified as Nigel Knights, a father of two, who lived at the Charity Extension Scheme on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two. According to reports, the accident occurred around 11:00hrs on the said access road, which is located in the North West District, Region One. At the time of the accident, Knights and 39-year-old Leslie Norton were both pillion riders on the ATV bike, which was being driven by another miner.

Police reported that as the ATV motorcycle descended a hill, at a fast rate of speed, the driver lost control. As a result, the rear left side portion of the ATV, where Knights was seated, collided with the front of motor lorry # GZZ 4598, which was proceeding from the opposite direction. All three occupants of the ATV suffered injuries about their heads and bodies. Knights, on the other hand became completely unconscious, while Norton was semi-conscious. Both men were picked up by public-spirited citizens, placed into a motor pick-up and escorted to the Port Kaituma District Hospital. Knights was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor, while Leslie Norton was treated and referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further medical attention via private aircraft.

The body of the deceased is presently lying at the Port Kaituma District Hospital Mortuary awaiting post mortem examination, while the driver of the ATV remains detained at the Matthews Ridge Police Station. This publication was told that Knights was making his way out of the interior to attend an uncle’s funeral on the Essequibo Coast.