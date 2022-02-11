Man busted with ganja in Pringles tins at Ogle Airport

Kaieteur News – A passenger was on Tuesday busted with a quantity of marijuana concealed in two Pringles tins at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport located at Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

The man was identified by Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) as 24-year-old Jamal Millington of Amelia’s Ward, Linden. According to a CANU release, Millington was a departing passenger when a CANU officer decided to search his luggage. The officer discovered the marijuana hidden in two Pringles tin.

Millington was detained and taken to CANU headquarters, Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown where the illegal drug was weighed in his presence. It was determined that he was in possession of 56.3 grams of marijuana. Millington remains in custody as investigations are ongoing.