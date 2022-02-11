Lusignan Golf Club – Odyssey Sightseeing Tours Golf Tournament set for tomorrow

Latest update February 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 11, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Lusignan Golf Club and Odyssey Sightseeing Tours will be partnering tomorrow to host its highly anticipated golf tournament with tee off being set for 12:30 hrs.
The format of the tournament is medal play over 18 holes in three flights and shotgun start. The three flights are: 9 and under, 10-18 handicap, 19-36 handicap.
Prizes will be given for the following categories:
Best Net in each Flight
1st Place – Trophy + Voucher
2nd Place – Trophy + Voucher
3rd Place – Trophy + Voucher
Overall Best Net 0-36
1st Place – Trophy + Voucher
2nd Place – Trophy + Voucher
3rd Place – Trophy + Voucher
Nearest to Flag, Longest Drive, Best Gross
Speaking on behalf of the LGC was PRO Anasha Ally who said, “On behalf of the Lusignan Golf Club we would really like to thank Odyssey for sponsoring this tournament and we hope that it has a great turnout and it is a great success.”
For registration interested individuals are asked to contact Lusignan Golf Club on 220-5660 to register. Registration closes at 12pm today 11th February 2022.
All participants are advised to contact the club’s manager on the day of the tournament to collect their scorecards, pay their tournament fees and proceed to their allocated tee boxes to begin play at 12:30PM. Once on their respective tee boxes, players must await the sounding of the horn or siren as indication to begin teeing off.
Presentation of prizes will be held at the completion of the tournament at approx. 5:30pm. All COVID 19 protocols will be in effect.
