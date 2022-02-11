Jail time for Agricola murder convict reduced from 80 to 35 years

Kaieteur News – Agricola resident Balram Singh, who was sentenced in 2015 to serve 80 years behind bars for the murder of taxi driver, Bhomeshwar Sukhdeo, had his term reduced to 35 years when an appeal wrapped up on Wednesday.

Sukhdeo was kidnapped and robbed of his vehicle before he was murdered. The incident occurred between January 19 and 27, 2010. The victim’s charred remains were identified on the Mocha Arcadia Access Road, days after he had gone missing – he was allegedly shot in the head and his body burnt.

In December 2015, a 12-member jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict for Singh and Justice Navindra Singh imposed an 80-years sentence at the Georgetown High Court.

In his ruling, the Judge noted that Balram Singh had committed a heinous act. The sentence started with a base of 60 years, with 10 years added for the commission of another felony (robbery) at the time of the murder; 10 years for premeditation, and six years for the nature of the crime. The six years were however deducted for the time the accused spent in prison pending his trial.

Singh’s lawyer, Nigel Hughes later appealed the conviction and the sentence. The lawyer argued that the trial was unfair and the judge erred in law. The appeal was heard by the Chancellor (Ag), Yonette Cummings-Edwards, and Justices: Dawn Gregory and Rishi Persaud. The State was represented by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Dionne McCammon. The court ruled allowing the appeal on the sentence but reduced it to 35 years, since they found that the sentence was excessive.