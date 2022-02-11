Duo gets life sentence for Black Bush Polder triple murder

By Malisa Playter-Harry

Two men were on Thursday handed down separate sentences: one the death penalty and the other, life imprisonment by Justice Sandil Kissoon for killing three people in Black Bush Polder back in 2016.

After pleading not guilty to the three counts of murder in January 2022 and professing his innocence to the court yesterday, Tameshwar Jagmohan called “Guana” of Mibicuri South, Black Bush Polder was slapped with the death penalty on three counts of murder each by the judge for the role he played in the death of Pawan Chandradeo called “Suresh”, Jaikarran Chandradeo both of Mibicuri North, Black Bush Polder and Naresh Rooplall called “Tika-bai”.

Shortly after, Jairam Chaitram who accepted full responsibility for the death of the two men and the teenager was handed a sentence of life imprisonment by the judge. Jairam Chaitram called “Ryan”, his father Carlton Chaitram called “Lie-Man”, Tameshwar Jagmohan called “Guana” and Rakesh Karamchand called “Go-to-Front” had all pleaded not guilty to the three counts each of murder committed on the men, in January. However, earlier this month, Jairam Chetram opted to change his plea to guilty and a few days later, the two others opted to plead guilty to manslaughter.

Before the sentence was handed down to Jagmohan, Justice Kissoon gave a summary of the trial of the case and a mixed 12-member jury retired for deliberations on the verdict just around lunch. The jury returned around 15:15 hrs with a guilty verdict. In response to the verdict, Jagmohan was asked if he had anything to say before he was given his sentence. He answered in the affirmative and told the court that “I innocent over this murder charge and I already tell the police who shoot the man dem…this is unfair…me never suppose to face a murder charge…” During the trial, in an unsworn statement, Jagmohan had said that Carlton Chaitram was the man who shot the two men and teenager. Jagmohan detailed that he was in the company of Jairam Chaitram, Carlton Chaitram and Rakesh Karamchand celebrating a birthday in the backdam hours before the shooting.

Jagmohan’s attorney made an application for a probation report to be presented to the court but that was denied by the judge. Prosecutrix Abigail Gibbs submitted to the court that it was a gruesome and inhumane murder of three innocent people, which resulted in two father figures being absent from the home. She asked on behalf of the State to consider the deadly weapon used in the murders and “this accused was not the trigger man; however, this misconception that only the trigger man can be found guilty [needs to be addressed] so that others will not continue with this misconception that I cannot be found guilty for murder if I didn’t pull the trigger.”

Gibbs further submitted that Jaikarran Chandradeo was just 15 years old at the time of his death and that the accused with others “showed no mercy as they attempted to steal fuel” and that the accused has shown no remorse for his actions. “The State asked for a strong message to be sent, that not being the trigger man is no excuse”, Gibbs stressed. Justice Kissoon subsequently handed down the sentence.

The court then took a 10-minute break and returned to hand down the sentence of Jairam Chaitram. Indrawattie Rooplall who is the wife of Pawan Chandradeo, mother of Jaikarran Chandradeo and sister of Naresh Rooplall in an address to the court said that the tragic incident has affected her and her remaining children a lot. “My son had to drop out from school because it affected them a lot, the only income I have to sustain me and my children is from my job (security guard). My husband that died was the breadwinner of the home…,” Rooplall in a statement read by Attorney Gibbs said.

Meanwhile, Priya Rooplall, the sister of Jaikarran, daughter of Pawan and niece of Naresh, broke down in tears as she spoke about the difficulties, which she has faced along with her family since the death of her brother, father and uncle. “It has been very hard for me to push through school…I have been trying very hard…,” she said as the tears streamed down her cheeks.

The accused was given the opportunity to say something and he told the court that he accepted full responsibility for what happened and said sorry to the family, the Judge, his family and all that were involved. Justice Kissoon subsequently handed down the sentence of life imprisonment. The bullet-riddled bodies of Pawan Chandradeo, his son Jaikarran Chandradeo, both of Mibicuri North BBP and Naresh Rooplall, of Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, were found on July 22, 2016 in the Kookrit Savannah, Black Bush Polder. The remains bore gaping gunshot wounds to the heads and upper bodies. The bodies were found by a rice farmer of Black Bush Polder and his workmen. It was reported that 13-year-old Alvin Chandradeo, who accompanied his father Pawan and brother Jaikarran was left at a pump station on a dam while the others went further into the Savannah to fish. The lad stayed at the pump station from where he reportedly heard gunshots. In October 2018, the four men were committed to stand trial in the High Court for the brutal murders. A fifth man who was charged with accessory after the fact was granted $2M bail in 2016.