De end of de curfew just spoil Easter

Kaieteur News – De curfew is likely to end soon. Not like it bin ever wuk. De lack of effective enforcement mean dat de curfew was simply a means to put money in de hands of dem elements in de Popo who corrupt. When dem ketch you pun de road late at night dem does fine yuh on de spot… if yuh know wat I mean.

De curfew did affect a lot ah people. Some people wah get emergency and had to rush to de hospital had to be looking over dem shoulder fuh see whether de Popo gan stop dem. Is hard fuh get a heart attack and still be on de lookout fuh de Popo.

But de end of de curfew gan mean dat de parties gan start and go later. And mo people gan stay out later and de virus caseload gan climb.

We drop we guards and enjoy we self last Christmas and we now paying with de cancellation of Mashramani. We also pay with over 100 deaths so far.

With de lifting of de curfew we can kiss Easter goodbye. De Omicron gan mek a last surge and keep we under tabs lang past Easter. But we leaders nah understand wah dem doing and so de people gat to bear de consequences.

Dem boys used to use de COVID curfew fuh make rules as to how late people can come in de house. But now dat de curfew gan get remove, dem boys gan still bolt dem door from inside after 10 o clock. If yuh outside, curfew or no curfew, yuh gan leff outside.

Talk half and Leff half.