Beharry receives financial gift from LBI teammates

Feb 11, 2022 Sports

Sri Lanka tour with the Ontario Cricket Academy..

Kaieteur News – Former Berbice youth player, Aaron Beharry recently received Cash support from his LBI teammates in recognition of his selection to the Ontario Cricket Academy youth team which will tour Sri Lanka from March 11-21.

Khemraj (left) making the presentation to Beharry in the presence of his teammates.

The tour includes matches in the T20, 40 and 50 overs formats. This is the 14th international tour for the OCA and sixth to Sri Lanka since 2010.
The team includes three players who represented Canada U-19 team in the recently concluded Youth World Cup in the Caribbean.
Beharry, who bowls right arm off spin and is a middle order right handed batsman, represented Berbice for two years at the U-15 and U-19 levels.
He is currently a member of Everest in Georgetown, LBI Cricket Club on the East Coast of Demerara and Young Warriors in Berbice.
Academically, Beharry is pursuing a Degree in Economics at the University of Guyana and is in his fourth and final year.
At a simple presentation at the LBI facility, Beharry, the Canadian born son of former Berbice Inter County all-rounder and GCB Executive Anil Beharry, said that he was pleasantly surprised of the gesture and he is very grateful for the thought of his teammates and promised to do his best to make them and everyone proud.
He added that the recent exposure gained at the national Senior Trials has given him a different view of the game and appreciates what it takes to reach to the highest level. He also thanked OCA coach Tribhawan Jagessar, formerly of East Canje, Berbice who now lives in Canada, for his recommendation.
The presentation was done by Yuraj Khemraj, President of LBI Cricket Club in the presence of the team.
He said that LBI CC will always support their players and observed the improved level of Beharry’s maturity, intense training and commitment to the game. Khemraj wished Beharry a safe trip with good and consistent performances. (Sean Devers)

 

