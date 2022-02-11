Pres. Ali rushes to Jagdeo’s defence in bribe-taking scandal

…attacks credibility of US-based reporter, says no proof against VP

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Head of State, President Irfaan Ali has jumped into the ring to defend his Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo who has been fighting to stave off public scrutiny following allegations of bribe and corruption which surfaced only this week.

The President, during the sidelines of an event on Thursday told reporters that the reporter from Vice News merely came with allegations and no solid proof against his VP. He said, “It’s an allegation” and when further pressed about his position on the matter, responded, “Of course (I would defend my government). My government is above board but I am just saying this to say people are just doing this for sensational headlines”.

The President claims that even though the allegations are untrue, the matter continues to be sensationalised. He reasoned, “I can ask you, an allegation is made that last night you removed a light from a car, is it true? And if you say no, it’s not true, then your headline should not be sensational but this is what is happening. There is a lot of sensationalisation that is going on and I am not into that.”

Instead, the Head-of-State said that he is focused on building his ‘One Guyana’ through honesty, integrity and hard work. During an interview which surfaced on February 7, but was conducted since February 1, a reporter from American news agency, Vice Media put to the VP that sources have revealed that the only way to get business done in Guyana is to bribe him. President Ali has since said that it has been brought to his attention that the journalist has “special interests” and is managed by a “special group”. He therefore concluded that she lacks credibility.

“As President, people call me and say that this reporter was having a special interest and was managed by a special group. That is the information that people called me (with), that allegation was made and I want the reporter to respond (to) whether indeed this is true…she said the Vice President would change the constitution. What nonsense that is the allegation. Somebody can just wake up and change the Constitution? There’s a process. That alone and the misinformation discredit and tell you that her only objective was in pursuing a special interest,” Ali contended.

Days after it was revealed that the contract between China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited (CSCEC) and Guyana, to build the $53.7B New Demerara River Bridge was terminated, Jagdeo had taken the spotlight for allegations of massive corruption and bribery with the Chinese.

During the Vice News interview, Jagdeo was asked whether he accepts bribes and specifically by Chinese companies seeking infrastructure and other development projects in Guyana. In a stuttering response, the Vice President explained that the allegations were false. The reporter however explained that she has been communicating with Chinese companies in particular who have confirmed this method of business. “We’ve spoken to a number of Chinese business people in Guyana who said that you do accept bribes. In fact, they said, it’s the only way to get business done…to bribe you. One Chinese businessman who we talked to involving timber logging told us that basically, as long as the Vice President is okay with it, it’s fine. He just needs to get one phone call to whoever is in charge and they’ll get it done right away. The real big boss is the Vice President. Everything goes under the table. The whole country is like this,” she said while quoting her source.

In response the VP said, “I can’t comment on that” proffering that it was a mere anonymous person who made the allegations, which could have even been fabricated by the media group. He went on to say that if the source was named, it would have substantiated the allegation. The journalist then questioned Dr. Jagdeo about his relationship with a Chinese national named ‘Su’. The Vice President affirmed that he is a friend of the gentleman who happens to be his tenant. “Su? Oh Su? My relationship? Nothing. He is a tenant in my place, yeah. He is a friend of ours. His father was here from many years ago,” the VP fumbled. The American reporter then went on to explain that Su said through his relationship with Dr. Jagdeo, he is able to get any deal done. While Jagdeo said he is unaware of the “giving back” aspect, he said his business style extends to not only China but also any other company that approaches him to invest.