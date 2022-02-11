Latest update February 11th, 2022 12:59 AM

160 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Thursday

Feb 11, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – One hundred and sixty new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 62,061, the Ministry of Health has said.
Out of that number, a total of 33,461 persons are women while 28,600 are men. A breakdown of new cases per region shows that Region Four leads with 53 cases, Region Nine with 48 cases, Region Six with 14 cases, Region One with 13 cases, Region Two with 11 cases, Region Three with eight cases, Region Five with seven cases, Region Seven with five cases and Region Eight with one case.
According to its COVID-19 dashboard data, 17 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 89 persons are in institutional isolation, 3,038 in home isolation and 23 are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 57,729 persons have recovered from the virus.

