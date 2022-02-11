160 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Thursday

Latest update February 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 11, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – One hundred and sixty new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 62,061, the Ministry of Health has said.
Out of that number, a total of 33,461 persons are women while 28,600 are men. A breakdown of new cases per region shows that Region Four leads with 53 cases, Region Nine with 48 cases, Region Six with 14 cases, Region One with 13 cases, Region Two with 11 cases, Region Three with eight cases, Region Five with seven cases, Region Seven with five cases and Region Eight with one case.
According to its COVID-19 dashboard data, 17 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 89 persons are in institutional isolation, 3,038 in home isolation and 23 are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 57,729 persons have recovered from the virus.
Feb 11, 2022Kaieteur News – National Volleyball player Kristoff Shepperd remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Hospital Corporation (GPHC), but doctors have listed his condition as...
Feb 11, 2022
Feb 11, 2022
Feb 11, 2022
Feb 11, 2022
Feb 11, 2022
By now, most people around the world know the name Ghislaine Maxwell. She has been found guilty of sex-trafficking. I think... more
If Martin Carter was the intellectual fountain of the People’s Progressive Party, then my name is Karl Marx. This year... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The second consecutive general elections in Barbados on January 19, at which... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]