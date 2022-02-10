Latest update February 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

Vendor killed during street fight

Feb 10, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A street fight on Tuesday at Hardina Street, Georgetown ended with the death of a clothes vendor.

Killed during a street fight, Aubrey Baird

He has been identified as 40-year-old Aubrey Baird, a father of three, who resided at 22 E Hardina Street, Georgetown.
A 46-year-old man who has been accused of killing Baird has since been arrested by police.
Residents of the area told police that around 21:00hrs on Tuesday, they observed the suspect and the victim involved in a fight. The suspect was reportedly seen lashing Baird with a piece of wood. As they continued fighting they both ended up in a drain.
It was while fighting in the drain the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the clothes vendor twice to his chest.
After inflicting the wounds, he reportedly attempted to escape on a bicycle but the onlookers rushed behind him and managed to apprehend him.
They reportedly handed him over to police as the wounded Baird was rushed to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
Unfortunately, when Baird arrived at the hospital doctors pronounced him dead.
The suspect, according to police, was also injured during the fight and was taken to the hospital too where he is currently admitted under police guard.

