Seeraj Bhimsain U19 40-over tournament set to commence on Saturday in Wakenaam

Kaieteur News – The Wakenaam Cricket Committee/ Seeraj Bhimsain U19 40-over tournament is set to commence on Saturday.

In the opening fixture at Belle Plaine, host G Square Cavaliers will face Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure. Noitgedacht SC and Good Success/Sans Souci are the other teams in the competition.

WCC competition committee chairman Vickram Ramnarine said he is hoping to stage two games simultaneously the following week, but this will depend on the availability of grounds.

Ramnarine stated that this tournament will be used as preparation for upcoming inter county and other competitions. He expressed gratitude to the sponsor and said he is pleased the youths will be given an opportunity to hone their skills.

Bhimsain, who plays softball cricket for Wellman Masters, said he is happy to support the youths in the area and added he is looking forward to a successful tournament.

The teams will play each other once, before the top two face-off in the final. The MVP, best batsman and nest bowler as well as man-of-the-match in the final will be rewarded.