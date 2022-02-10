Seeraj Bhimsain U19 40-over tournament set to commence on Saturday in Wakenaam

Latest update February 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 10, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Wakenaam Cricket Committee/ Seeraj Bhimsain U19 40-over tournament is set to commence on Saturday.
In the opening fixture at Belle Plaine, host G Square Cavaliers will face Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure. Noitgedacht SC and Good Success/Sans Souci are the other teams in the competition.
WCC competition committee chairman Vickram Ramnarine said he is hoping to stage two games simultaneously the following week, but this will depend on the availability of grounds.
Ramnarine stated that this tournament will be used as preparation for upcoming inter county and other competitions. He expressed gratitude to the sponsor and said he is pleased the youths will be given an opportunity to hone their skills.
Bhimsain, who plays softball cricket for Wellman Masters, said he is happy to support the youths in the area and added he is looking forward to a successful tournament.
The teams will play each other once, before the top two face-off in the final. The MVP, best batsman and nest bowler as well as man-of-the-match in the final will be rewarded.
Feb 10, 2022Windward Volcanoes hold on to post challenging score vs Guyana Harpy Eagles Kaieteur News – CWI – At Queen’s Park Oval: Windward Islands Volcanoes chose to bat against Guyana Harpy...
Feb 10, 2022
Feb 10, 2022
Feb 10, 2022
Feb 10, 2022
Feb 09, 2022
Kaieteur News – The daughter of David DeCaires, the founder of the Stabroek News recently wrote that Guyana is not... more
Kaieteur News – Did Forbes Burnham err when he nationalised the commanding heights of the economy and removed foreign... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The second consecutive general elections in Barbados on January 19, at which... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]