Police suspect foul play after woman found hanging from tree

Kaieteur News – East Bank Police believe that a woman, who was on Tuesday found hanging from a mango tree with her feet still on the ground at Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, might have been murdered.

The dead woman has been identified as 48-year-old Edith Reuben. Police believe that the woman died between 00:30 and 06:30hrs Tuesday.

She was reportedly last seen alive around 00:30hrs drinking high wine with her husband and another man on her verandah. Police found too that the drinking session at her home had started on Monday evening, with other individuals included, but they had finished drinking and left.

Only Reuben, the man and her husband were left there and they had reportedly continued drinking.

According to the woman’s husband, at 00:30hrs he and the man decided to go and sleep.

Around 04:00hrs the husband recalled being awakened by the man. The man, he claimed, told him that he was leaving. The husband said that after the man left he returned to bed.

According to him, it wasn’t until around 06:30hrs, when he awoke and when downstairs, that he saw his wife hanging from the mango tree in their yard.

Investigators were notified of the discovery and they arrived soon after. Crime scene experts noted that based on the position the woman’s body was found in, it could be that she was murdered.

One of the investigators who spoke with this media house said, “We are at this time assuming that it could be murder since her feet was touching the ground.”

He explained that while not impossible, “it is extremely difficult to die from hanging if your feet are touching the ground.”

The investigators believe that it might be a case where Reuben was killed by someone who then decided to hang her remains on the mango tree, “just to make it look like if she committed suicide.”

Meanwhile, investigators have tried to locate the man who had slept at the couple’s home, but according to reports, he has disappeared.

Investigations are ongoing.