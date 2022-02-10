Meusa cops National Chess title, Kandavel crowned Junior Champion

STR Wood Inc National Online Blitz C’ships…

Kaieteur News – Chess Master, Wendell Meusa, was crowned the new National Online Blitz Champion after playing nine rounds undefeated in the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) organised STR Wood Inc National Blitz Tournament.

The former national champion carted off with the top prize of $40,000, while Irshad Mohamed finished second with 8 points, and earned $25,000 for his effort which saw him conceding only one match to the Meusa.

Finishing third was Ronuel Greenidge with 7 points who had to settle for the $15,000 prize.

The chess championship was held on www.tornelo.com Saturday last and saw 9 rounds of fierce competition amongst junior and senior players.

In the 5th round, Meusa was challenged by Mohamed; as the opening was a clear indicator of both players’ experience, but Meusa lead the game towards a favourable position and an unfortunate trade left stark weaknesses in Mohamed’s structure.

With that, Meusa confidently led the match towards the endgame where he traded his queen for Mohamed’s two rooks. On the verge of the final checkmate, Meusa made a fatal mistake which Mohamed took advantage of.

The weight of the match completely shifted in Mohamed’s favour. In a panicked frenzy, Mohamed attempted to convert his advantage into a victory, but his time had elapsed. Meusa walked away victoriously from one of the most entertaining games of the tournament.

Former national champion Anthony Drayton was fourth after finishing on six points, while Frankie Farley finished fifth on 5.5 points.

Reigning Junior Champion, Keron Sandiford, was unable to retain his title despite losing to Tejasvarun Kandavel in the final round of the tournament.

This game ended up being the deciding factor for Sandiford would hold on to his title against the 11-year old, Kandavel. The juniors played the opening moves immaculately showing good preparation on both sides of the board.

After 10 moves of the quiet opening had passed, chaos had erupted; Sandiford threatened Kandavel’s king, while Kandavel blew open the centre to attack his opponent’s King in centre field. One attack was more potent than the other as Kandavel, either through sheer luck or brilliance, played an incredible pawn and knight sacrifice stranding Sandiford’s king.

Three moves later, Sandiford resigned, making way for Kandavel to be crowned the 2022 Junior Blitz Champion after a decisive 18 move victory.

Kandavel ended the tournament on 5.5 points after defeating five of his opponents and drawing his match against, Jessica Callender who was adjudged the ‘Best Female Competitor.

Callender finished the tournament on 5 points after winning four of her games and drawing two.

For their efforts, both Kandavel and Callender claimed trophies and the cash prize of $20,000.

The tournament was supervised by FIDE-arbiters John Lee and Anand Raghunauth.

The GCF would like to express its gratitude to STR Wood Inc. for sponsoring the Championship.

STR Wood Inc specializes in the harvesting and production all species of wood used in construction, bridge building, utility poles and the making furniture. STR Wood is an associate of STR Group. The Group, through its associate companies, has been a proud sponsor of chess tournaments over the years, especially in the junior categories.

STR graciously affirmed “that chess teaches planning and foresight, increases concentration and memory and helps a person develop problem solving skills, critical thinking and creativity. STR Group commits our continued support to the Guyana Chess Federation in its laudable efforts to make chess more accessible to all. We encourage other corporate sponsors to do the same.”