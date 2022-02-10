Match summaries on Day 1 of Round 1 of the West Indies four-day first-class tournament

Latest update February 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 10, 2022 Sports
Windward Volcanoes hold on to post challenging score vs Guyana Harpy Eagles
Kaieteur News – CWI – At Queen’s Park Oval: Windward Islands Volcanoes chose to bat against Guyana Harpy Eagles and the Volcanoes rallied to 277-9 at the close. Alick Athanaze 68, Devon Smith 52, Preston McSween 46 not out and Kerron Cottoy 34 set a good platform for their decent score. Bowling for the Guyana team, Gudakesh Motie 3-61, Keemo Paul 3-63 and Veerasammy Permaul 3-75 were the bowlers on target.
At Brian Lara Cricket Academy: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force trail Jamaica Scorpions by 43 runs with 7 wickets in hand.
Scorpions were held to 141 with Jermaine Blackwood 44, John Campbell 25 and Paul Palmer 24.
Bryan Charles bagged 6-48 and Jayden Seales 2-17 for the T&T Red Force.
The Red Force reached the close on 98-3 with Joshua DaSilva 32 not out and Jason Mohammed scoring 22. Nicholson Gordon has so far taken 2-23 for the Scorpions.
At Kensington Oval: Barbados Pride trailed Leeward Islands Hurricanes by 145 runs with all 10 wickets in hand.
The Hurricanes made 172-9 declared with Devon Thomas 58, Kieran Powell 43 and Jahmar Hamilton 29. Keon Harding 4-42 and Jonathan Carter 2-9 were the wicket-takers.
The Barbados Pride were 27-0 at the close of the day.
Play resumes today from 10:00am (9:00am Jamaica Time).
