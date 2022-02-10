Latest update February 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Match summaries on Day 1 of Round 1 of the West Indies four-day first-class tournament

Feb 10, 2022 Sports

Windward Volcanoes hold on to post challenging score vs Guyana Harpy Eagles

Kaieteur News – CWI – At Queen’s Park Oval: Windward Islands Volcanoes chose to bat against Guyana Harpy Eagles and the Volcanoes rallied to 277-9 at the close. Alick Athanaze 68, Devon Smith 52, Preston McSween 46 not out and Kerron Cottoy 34 set a good platform for their decent score. Bowling for the Guyana team, Gudakesh Motie 3-61, Keemo Paul 3-63 and Veerasammy Permaul 3-75 were the bowlers on target.

Match summaries on Day 1 of Round 1 of the West Indies four-day first-class tournament

At Brian Lara Cricket Academy: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force trail Jamaica Scorpions by 43 runs with 7 wickets in hand.
Scorpions were held to 141 with Jermaine Blackwood 44, John Campbell 25 and Paul Palmer 24.
Bryan Charles bagged 6-48 and Jayden Seales 2-17 for the T&T Red Force.
The Red Force reached the close on 98-3 with Joshua DaSilva 32 not out and Jason Mohammed scoring 22. Nicholson Gordon has so far taken 2-23 for the Scorpions.
At Kensington Oval: Barbados Pride trailed Leeward Islands Hurricanes by 145 runs with all 10 wickets in hand.
The Hurricanes made 172-9 declared with Devon Thomas 58, Kieran Powell 43 and Jahmar Hamilton 29. Keon Harding 4-42 and Jonathan Carter 2-9 were the wicket-takers.
The Barbados Pride were 27-0 at the close of the day.
Play resumes today from 10:00am (9:00am Jamaica Time).

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Match summaries on Day 1 of Round 1 of the West Indies four-day first-class tournament

Match summaries on Day 1 of Round 1 of the West Indies four-day...

Feb 10, 2022

Windward Volcanoes hold on to post challenging score vs Guyana Harpy Eagles Kaieteur News – CWI – At Queen’s Park Oval: Windward Islands Volcanoes chose to bat against Guyana Harpy...
Read More
Seeraj Bhimsain U19 40-over tournament set to commence on Saturday in Wakenaam

Seeraj Bhimsain U19 40-over tournament set to...

Feb 10, 2022

Panthers remain undefeated in GRFU 10s League

Panthers remain undefeated in GRFU 10s League

Feb 10, 2022

Meusa cops National Chess title, Kandavel crowned Junior Champion

Meusa cops National Chess title, Kandavel crowned...

Feb 10, 2022

GCOS throws support behind Table Tennis

GCOS throws support behind Table Tennis

Feb 10, 2022

National Volleyball Player Shepperd in critical condition after car accident

National Volleyball Player Shepperd in critical...

Feb 09, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]