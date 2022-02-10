GCOS throws support behind Table Tennis

Latest update February 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 10, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Committee of Services (GCOS) on Monday made several donations to the sport of table tennis.
The Committee, which has made it its business to lend a helping hand to several sport disciplines across the country, was chiefly motivated by the electrifying competition over the weekend hosted by the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).
“Our mandate is to support our sportsmen and women in Guyana and we’ve been doing little things here and there, but we know it means quite a lot,” Linden “Jumbie” Jones said on behalf of the GCOS during the presentation.
The first donation was made to the Malteenoes Sports Club for their table tennis programme and was presented to National Coach Idi Lewis.
Jones explained why the Committee opted for a cash donation, stating, “Many times, when you give stuff and you’re not sure what is needed, you miss sometimes like that. So, we much prefer to finance whatever it is that they need.
“Thank you very much for your contribution to table tennis in Guyana and keep up your good work,” he said to Coach Lewis.
The next donations were made to individual players, which included Olympian and national women’s champion Chelsea Edghill.
“We saw her perform yesterday and I was very impressed,” Jones said.
He continued as he made the presentation to Edghill, “We believe that showing appreciation and thanks goes a far way. Guyanese need to know that they’re supported and loved by their fellow Guyanese and so we just decided that we want to show some love for you.”
Additionally, vouchers from the Payless Variety Store were handed over to Coach Lewis, in order to reward some of the younger, hardworking players.
