Correction: G$4B not US$4B

Feb 10, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – In yesterday’s edition of the Kaieteur News we reported that the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has been given a US$4B subvention from government in the 2022 Budget. Kaieteur News wishes to clarify that the amount allocated is G$4B and not US$4B. This publication apologises for any confusion or embarrassment this error caused.

