Contractor bids $20M above engineers estimate to supply MMA-ADA with two excavators

Latest update February 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 10, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – One of the four contractors vying for the Supply, Delivery and Testing of the of Two Super long reach Hydraulic excavators for the Mahaica-Mahaicony Abary/Agricultural Development Authority (MMA-ADA), bid a total of $20,505,000 million above the engineers estimate which initially was $68,000,000. Of the three remaining contractors, Farm Supplies Limited secured the lowest bid with $71,700,000 even though the figure is still above the engineers estimate.
Meanwhile, a lone company placed a bid of $11,160,000 for the Supply and delivery of Fibre Optic Cables for the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
Mahaica-Mahaicony Abary/Agricultural Development Authority (MMA-ADA)
Supply, Delivery and Testing of the Two Super long reach Hydraulic excavators
MMA-ADA
Supply, Delivery and Testing of one new Tractor
Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)
The Supply and delivery of Fiber Optic Cables
Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA)
Digitization of the beneficiary Selection Processes for Subsidies at the CH&PA
Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo)
Supply and Delivery of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Lot 1, 15 inch/381mm Dia, Lot 2 12 inch/305mm
Ministry of Labour – Board of Industrial Training
Procurement of Security Services
National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI)
Supply and Delivery of Shade Nets and Ultra Violet (UV) Plastic for NAREI
Supply and delivery of laboratory equipment for NAREI
Supply and delivery of six new All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) for NAREI
