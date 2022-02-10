Contractor bids $20M above engineers estimate to supply MMA-ADA with two excavators

Kaieteur News – One of the four contractors vying for the Supply, Delivery and Testing of the of Two Super long reach Hydraulic excavators for the Mahaica-Mahaicony Abary/Agricultural Development Authority (MMA-ADA), bid a total of $20,505,000 million above the engineers estimate which initially was $68,000,000. Of the three remaining contractors, Farm Supplies Limited secured the lowest bid with $71,700,000 even though the figure is still above the engineers estimate.

Meanwhile, a lone company placed a bid of $11,160,000 for the Supply and delivery of Fibre Optic Cables for the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Mahaica-Mahaicony Abary/Agricultural Development Authority (MMA-ADA)

Supply, Delivery and Testing of the Two Super long reach Hydraulic excavators

MMA-ADA

Supply, Delivery and Testing of one new Tractor

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)

The Supply and delivery of Fiber Optic Cables

Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA)

Digitization of the beneficiary Selection Processes for Subsidies at the CH&PA

Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo)

Supply and Delivery of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Lot 1, 15 inch/381mm Dia, Lot 2 12 inch/305mm

Ministry of Labour – Board of Industrial Training

Procurement of Security Services

National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI)

Supply and Delivery of Shade Nets and Ultra Violet (UV) Plastic for NAREI

Supply and delivery of laboratory equipment for NAREI

Supply and delivery of six new All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) for NAREI