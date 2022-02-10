Latest update February 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

CCTV footage helps cops nab two ‘choke and rob’ bandits

Feb 10, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – With the aid of “clean footage” from surveillance cameras, police were able to positively identify and later arrest two ‘choke and rob’ bandits around 22:00Hrs on Tuesday.

The suspects being transported to the police station moments after their arrest.

Surveillance cameras captured the men working in sync to rob a 33-year-old businessman of Foulis, East Coast Demerara (ECD) earlier that day on Croal Street, Georgetown of a mere $700 and a cell phone worth $48,000.
The detained suspects, according to police, are two men – a 21-year-old and a 25-year-old – who were arrested at a house on David Street, Kitty, Georgetown.
Based on footage obtained, it appeared as though the men were trailing their victim and had planned to rob him.
As the businessman walked along the pavement, one of the suspects attacked him from opposite directions – one came from behind and the other approached from the front.

A screengrab from the footage of the robbery.

The one who was walking behind picked up the pace and suddenly choked the unsuspecting businessman. Even as the bandit wrestled his victim to the ground, the other ran up to them and began searching the victim’s pockets taking whatever he found. The bandits then made good their escape on foot.
The footage of the robbery was handed over to police and was uploaded to various social media platforms. According to police, the footage was of good quality and it did help them to identify the robbers.
After locating their whereabouts, police ranks were dispatched to arrest the men.

