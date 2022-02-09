Wong and Van Lange receive 1-year sponsorship from Beacon Café

Kaieteur News- Two promising national Table Tennis players, Jonathan Van Lange and Colin Wong, will for the next year receive significant financial support from Beacon Café.

Managing Director of the Waterloo Street business Ramdeo Kumar made an initial presentation to the duo on Sunday at Senior National Championship at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Kumar explained that while Wong has been with the company for the past two years, Van Lange has now been brought under the Beacon Café banner.

The Beacon Café Director strongly contended that both players represent the future of the sport, noting that it is imperati

ve corporate Guyana play its role in developing local talents.

Apart from equipment and uniform needs, Kumar stated Beacon Café will also be assisting in other areas of necessity.

Both players were elated and expressed gratitude for the support. They aim to represent the Beacon Café brand to the best of their abilities.

Van Lange currently holds the National Under-19, Under-21 and ‘B’ Class titles, while Wong is the reigning Under-15 champion.