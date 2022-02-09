What is the use of the Guyana Police Force?

Dear Editor,

I am writing this letter to highlight the uselessness of the Guyana Police Force in handling the worsening traffic situation on the western side of the Demerara Harbour Bridge especially the areas between Canal Number One Polder and the bridge.

There is usually one line leading up to the bridge for those who are traversing to Georgetown and the East Bank Demerara. However, there are over two hundred “brilliant” drivers who decide they are above the law and they could do whatever they want. They create two, sometimes three additional lanes, two of which are on the wrong side of the road into oncoming traffic. Traffic is usually at a standstill until they force their way into the correct queue and not to mention they act like it is their entitlement when they do this.

But you would think surely the police officers see this sort of behaviour and ensure the drivers face the necessary consequences for this behaviour? And you would be correct they actually do. However, the serious consequence they face from the police is rewarding the driver with the spot they wanted in the line. The drivers then go into the line for that moment and then go back to the same nonsense again when they pass the officers. Do persons not get charged anymore?

There are also usually two to three officers on motorcycles. The most they usually do is park the cycle, sit on it and look on as the chaos ensues. There have the look of “there is too much vehicles and we can’t stop all so we might as well leave them”. This may well be true, to be fair to the officers, hence why there should be a number of officers along the route that CHARGES any individual who decides that he or she is above the law. Are you telling me that there are not five more officers at any of the police station on the West Side?

There are two specific officers who want to maintain the law and order on the West Side; these are Mr. Watts (Commander) and Mr. Humphrey (Chief Inspector). They have been on a mission to ensure the law is followed and I do respect their attempts. However, their priorities are woefully misplaced. About a year ago, Mr. Watts had decided to charge all motorcycles who rode on the wrong side of the road leading up to the bridge. These cyclists affect no one by riding in the open spaces. Since then, the motorcyclists have to manoeuvre between four lanes of traffic endangering their lives and causing issues for other vehicles. This has only caused more issues in the morning. These motorcyclists cause issues but you see no issue with the hundreds of motorcars and minibuses doing the same Mr. Watts?

Now onto Mr. Humphrey who just about a month ago was on a tint campaign on the heavily tinted cars especially their windshields. This needs to be applauded since he is enforcing the law as he has been trained to do. Here is where the question of priorities comes in. Tint affects absolutely no one, it is more of a help than any hindrance. There is no proven fact that tinted cars are used to commit crimes and let’s be honest if persons wanted to commit a crime, tint or no tint, they will. Besides, most crimes are committed by motorcycles. Mr. Humphrey, the tint helps us especially since we have to spend at least two hours in morning traffic due to lack of action by your officers.

We accept the main issue has always been the idiotic drivers and indeed all of this could be avoided if they had been born with a brain but since they cannot grow a brain at this age, the next best option is to ensure that the police do their job that they are being paid to do.

If the traffic police’s job is not to maintain law and order on our roadways then I have to ask, WHAT IS THE USE OF THE GUYANA POLICE FORCE on the West Side?

Loknauth Seesankar