Three more COVID-19 deaths; 118 new infections

Kaieteur News-Three men from Region Three who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported that the latest fatalities are that of a 79-year-old, a 52-year-old and a 44-year-old.

As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,185.

The Health Ministry in its latest COVID-19 dashboard recorded 118 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 61,734.

The dashboard data shows that 16 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 102 persons in institutional isolation, 4,055 in home isolation and 18 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 56,376 persons have recovered from the virus.