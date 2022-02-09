Three dead, four missing after Nigerian FPSO explosion

Latest update February 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 09, 2022 News
Kaieteur News reported that three months ago an oil spill in nearby Bayelsa state spewed for one month, causing severe damage to land and water bodies before it was contained.
Ibiosiya Sukubo, a leader of one of the communities in the Niger Delta that was recently affected said, “The ecological and aquatic devastation caused by oil and gas exploitation and exploration has been quite colossal and astronomical. The movement of heavy marine vessels creating a host of turbidity without proper compensation, alleviation, remediation, is an appalling circumstance we find ourselves in, in the Niger Delta.”
Nigeria is trying to maximise its petroleum output, and authorities have intensified a crackdown on illegal tapping of pipelines. Petroleum officials say the country loses some 150,000 barrels of oil a day to such theft.
The Nigeria incident comes at a time when Guyana is still to secure full coverage insurance from oil operators here despite numerous calls for such. Currently, the Liza Destiny vessel is operating at the Liza Phase One Project in the absence of full coverage insurance. Next month, Guyana will be starting up its second oil ship called the Liza Unity. It will be producing 220,000 barrels of oil from the Liza Phase Two Project.
Despite numerous calls from local and regional actors, neither the PPP/C Government nor ExxonMobil have made any effort to give Guyana full coverage insurance to protect its environs and citizens from the irreversible and devastating effects of a potential oil spill.
On January 15, 2022, almost 12, 000 barrels of crude was spilled from one of the La Pampilla refineries off the coast of Ventanilla in the region of Lima, Peru. It was reported that the spill was caused by shock waves from an undersea volcanic eruption near Tonga in the South Pacific Ocean. At the time of the undersea eruption, Suezmax tanker, Mare Doricum, was offloading a shipment of Brazilian crude oil at one of La Pampilla refinery’s offshore mooring buoys, and as such, a quantity of the cargo was released.
A Peruvian judge has since imposed an 18-month travel ban on four officials of the Spanish oil giant, Repsol, the owner of the refinery, in the event of criminal charges being brought against them and the Peru’s government had suspended the company’s operations. However, they later ordered a temporary lift on the suspension due to a shortage of fuel in Peru. There was also a recent oil spill in Ecuador, which resulted in the Amazon being contaminated. A mudslide, which was caused by heavy rain fall, caused a pipeline to burst resulting in two hectares of the Ecuador Amazon and 130 miles of a river being contaminated with crude.
Even as the company that owns the pipeline promised to clean up the oil, the country vows to take legal actions against them.
