Sports Gear for Chesney Corentyne residents

Latest update February 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 09, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News-Through the instrumentality of Mr. Zulfikar Mustapha, who is one of the Parliamentary Representatives of the East Berbice/Corentyne Region (Region 6) and is also the Minister of Agriculture, a number of residents are benefitting from the largesse of the Government.
Recently residents of the Chesney area were the beneficiaries of a number of sports gear which were handed over to the residents at a simply presentation ceremony held at the Chesney Community Centre Ground.
The gear includes cricket and volleyball apparel among others items such as bats, gloves, Volleyball nets and balls among others.
The Chesney community has vibrant cricket and Volleyball teams and the gear handed over will be used by the residents to help enhance their skills.
The equipment was presented by Vice Chairman of the Region, Zamal Hussain, on behalf of the Parliamentary Representative Mr. Mustapha and the Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture.
(Samuel Whyte)
