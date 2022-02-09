Ramdhani siblings place in ACAC Interlock#2

Latest update February 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 09, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News- The Alberta Colleges’ Athletics Conference Interlock #2 Tournament kicked off on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT), Alberta Canada.
Representing Olds College, Priyanna Ramdhani gained a bye in the first round to the quarter finals. She advanced to the semi-finals after defeating Abbey 21-4, 21-9. She put up a fight in the semi-finals but ended up losing to Jasleen Kaur 14-21, 21-4 and 21-13. Going against Cecilia Wolski, Priyanna gained third place with a 21-7, 21-9 win.
Meanwhile, Narayan Ramdhani representing Kings University, who was the number 1 seed, also gained a bye to the Quarter Finals. He defeated Tye Belanger 21-9, 21-10 in the quarter finals and Brandon Gendre 21-5, 21-8 in the semi-finals. Narayan gained second place in the finals after losing to Smit Patel 18-21, 20-22 in a very tough battle. Both players won at home Narayan winning at his university Kings and Smith winning at his university NAIT. The final show down will be at Provincials.
Priyanna teamed up with Abbey of Olds College and gained third place in the Women’s Doubles, while Narayan teamed up with Abigail Ledda of the Kings University to win Mixed Doubles.
The Interlock #3 ACAC Provincial Tournament will be held in Olds, Alberta on February 19-20, 2022. This will tournament will determine the athletes who will represent the Alberta Colleges Athletics Conference (ACAC) at the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (Nationals) to be held in March.
