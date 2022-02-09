Man who harboured gold heist suspect wanted for clothes vendor’s murder

Latest update February 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 09, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A newspaper vendor who is currently before the courts for harbouring a suspect in the Wallison Enterprise multi-million dollar gold heist is now wanted for murdering Carlos Waithe, a clothes vendor, on Monday at Leopold Street, Georgetown.
Police identified the wanted man as Akeem Rajkumar called ‘Barney’ of Leopold Street. Rajkumar is in his early 30s and is of mixed race. Investigators believe that he was the one who fatally shot Waithe and issued a wanted bulletin for him on Tuesday.
Kaieteur News understands that Rajkumar was implicated in the murder by two other persons who were detained for questioning early yesterday. Waithe was reportedly killed while trying to save his friend from a hail of bullets.
According to police, Waithe was drinking with his friend at a popular bar located on Breda and Smyth Streets, not too far from his Norton Street Home when an argument erupted between a group of men and the friend.
The verbal confrontation soon escalated and the men reportedly pulled handguns to shoot the friend. His friend, according to reports, began to run towards Leopold Street and the men gave chase firing several shots behind him. Police reported that Waithe decided to run behind the men saying, “y’all can’t shoot da man.” It was at this point, while trying to save his friend, that the men turned their attention to Waithe, firing several rounds in his direction.
Meanwhile, it should be noted that Rajkumar is not a stranger to the law. In March, 2021 he was charged for committing three armed robberies in one day. In 2021 he was also charged for habouring a suspect who is still wanted for the Wallison’s Enterprise multimillion dollar gold heist.
