Man dies after doing back flip into canal

Latest update February 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 09, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old carpenter lost his life on Monday after he back flipped into a canal during a swimming date with his girlfriend.
He has since been identified as Ramesh Ramphal of 142 Britainia Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB). He reportedly died around 17:00hrs at the Tempe Canal.
That afternoon, Kaieteur News was told, Ramphal and his girlfriend, Rushelle Craig, had gone to the canal for a swimming date. While having fun Ramphal decided to do a “back flip” plunge into the canal as his girlfriend sat on the bank of the canal watching him.
She told investigators that after he made the plunge he failed to resurface. His girlfriend reportedly waited for some ten minutes to see if he would have resurfaced but when he did not she panicked and ran to inform his family members who lived about a mile away.
They returned with her and began searching in the canal and reportedly in the same area where he had made the plunge. His lifeless body was removed and the police was alerted.
His remains were then taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital where it was further examined by doctors there before it was sent to the Bailey’s Funeral Home.
