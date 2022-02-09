Latest update February 9th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man dies after doing back flip into canal

Feb 09, 2022 News

Dead, Ramesh Ramphal

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old carpenter lost his life on Monday after he back flipped into a canal during a swimming date with his girlfriend.
He has since been identified as Ramesh Ramphal of 142 Britainia Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB). He reportedly died around 17:00hrs at the Tempe Canal.
That afternoon, Kaieteur News was told, Ramphal and his girlfriend, Rushelle Craig, had gone to the canal for a swimming date. While having fun Ramphal decided to do a “back flip” plunge into the canal as his girlfriend sat on the bank of the canal watching him.
She told investigators that after he made the plunge he failed to resurface. His girlfriend reportedly waited for some ten minutes to see if he would have resurfaced but when he did not she panicked and ran to inform his family members who lived about a mile away.
They returned with her and began searching in the canal and reportedly in the same area where he had made the plunge. His lifeless body was removed and the police was alerted.
His remains were then taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital where it was further examined by doctors there before it was sent to the Bailey’s Funeral Home.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

National Volleyball Player Shepperd in critical condition after car accident

National Volleyball Player Shepperd in critical condition after car...

Feb 09, 2022

Kaieteur News –Olympian Chelsea Edghill and National Volleyball player Kristoff Shepperd are among three persons injured in an accident between a car and a lorry on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown...
Read More
Wong and Van Lange receive 1-year sponsorship from Beacon Café

Wong and Van Lange receive 1-year sponsorship...

Feb 09, 2022

Sports Gear for Chesney Corentyne residents

Sports Gear for Chesney Corentyne residents

Feb 09, 2022

GCB saddened at passing of stalwart Cricket Administrator Jerry Permaul

GCB saddened at passing of stalwart Cricket...

Feb 09, 2022

Krishna Arjune bats for Guyana Harpy Eagles as 4-day tourney bowls off today

Krishna Arjune bats for Guyana Harpy Eagles as...

Feb 09, 2022

Ramdhani siblings place in ACAC Interlock#2

Ramdhani siblings place in ACAC Interlock#2

Feb 09, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The source of the confusion

    The parliamentary representatives of the APNU+AFC do not represent half of the country. Neither do the parliamentary representatives... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]