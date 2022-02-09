Lata’s death brings back memories of my mother

Kaieteur News – When I read that Lata Mangeshkar died, immediately, I emphasize immediately, oceans of memories of my mother came tumbling down. Mangeshkar’s death comes at a time when I honestly believe in my academic mind that there is a creeping backlash against the continuation of the Indian government in this land.

The conspiracy against Indian control of government is unfolding and not slowly but rapidly. The signs are ominous and dangerous. This is not an article to expand on that, so I will leave the unfolding events for another adumbration, another time, but I should mention three new interventions that need reflection before I return to Lata.

One is the rejection of the Natural Resource Fund Act by the Stabroek News heiress, Isabelle DeCaires, who is the custodian of Moray House, a think-tank that is openly anti-government. The other is the sudden appearance on the political scene of the wife and son of Walter Rodney writing on issues of race in relation to Africans, rejecting the visit of President Bolsonaro. The third is the latest edition of “In The Diaspora” in the Stabroek News which features a relentless government critic – Mike McCormack. Let’s return to Lata.

If I was to name the singers I grew up with, the list would be long. In the English language, the list will not fill one column but several. In the Hindi film industry, it was a short compilation – Manna Dey, Mohamed Rafi, Mukesh, Kishore Kumar, and Lata and her sister Asha Bhosle.

Those were the playback singers for the Hindi screen. Manna Dey was not ubiquitous as the other five and seldom featured in the Hindi film industry. What was fascinating about the male Hindi film singer was that each had a completely different style that made each unique.

Mohamed Rafi was more classical than Kishore. But Kishore had a nasal endowment that made his voice distinctly saccharine. Mukesh was the incomparable crooner. I chose Kishore over Rafi because Kishore had a more pop flavour that attracted young people.

One of the songs that moved me emotionally when I was very young and still does, is the incomparable “O Mere Dil Ke Chain” sung by Kishore voicing for Rajesh Khanna in the 1972 movie, “Mere Jeevan Saathi.” The composer was R.D. Burman. I simply cannot believe up to this day, a composer can make such a phenomenal song.

Two songs do things to me whenever I play them. They just seem to remind me that music is one of the foundations of life and just like the soul is never complete unless you love an animal, the soul will wander and die if you do not immerse yourself in music. They are “O Mere Dil Ke Chain” and Barry White’s, “Love Theme.” I would say those are my two favourite tunes and none come close to them in my repertoire of choices.

When it came to Lata, her sister Asha was never close to catching up with her. Lata (together with Rafi) was the face of Indian Hindi music. I grew with Lata. My mother was a devoted Hindu with a tiny temple in her home. Through her we were saturated with Hindi film music. My mother chose Lata over Rafi and Lata’s music was all she listened to.

I was at the University of Toronto when Lata came to Guyana and I never knew if my mother went to see her perform, though I doubt it, because of financial constraint. I never thought of asking her when I returned in 1984. She died a year after so I guess I will never know.

There are so much memories of my mom when it comes to the Hindi screen and their singers. When I was growing up, there was a cinema in Albouystown named Rio. Most Hindus went to Empire on Middle Street and Liberty on Vlissengen Road to see Indian films, but my mom journeyed to Rio also.

Rio hardly attracted Hindus living in central Georgetown. I went to Rio because of the influence of my mother. But I couldn’t get my friends I met from Guyana Oriental College to go to Rio. I don’t think any of my friends ever accompanied me to see a Hindi film at Rio. They only went to Empire and Liberty. I guess it had to do with the perception at the time of Albouystown.

Once I hear the name Lata Mangeshkar, I will always remember my mom. Once I hear the names of the great singers and fantastic actors of the Hindi screen, I will recall my memories of the woman who gave birth to me. She was a Hindu as any Hindu could be.

