Krishna Arjune bats for Guyana Harpy Eagles as 4-day tourney bowls off today

Kaieteur News –Quality cricket is needed from the Guyana Harpy Eagles in this year’s regional four-day tournament which bowls off today, according to former Guyana opener Krishna Arjune.

The Harpy Eagles will begin their campaign against Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago.

Arjune, who is currently residing in Canada, believes that the Harpy Eagles can make a big impression in their first outing versus less-fancied Volcanoes.

“Not underrating any opposition, but when you look at the composition of the team, they will definitely start as favourite,” the right-handed batsman opinionated.

Guyana, under the previous name Guyana Jaguars, dominated the revamped double-round competition which was introduced in 2014. Guyana won the championship for five successive years before they were dethroned by Barbados Pride in 2019, the same year the tournament was abruptly halted due to the devastation of Covid-19. No tournament was held in 2020 and the following year.

Arjune thought the guys are now more refreshed and eager to reclaim the coveted cup.

“Yes, obviously the pandemic put a hold on things unfortunately, but the players should be anxious to go out there and make a good representation for us and I am very confident of that,” Arjune stated.

The side will once again be led by senior and regular player Leon Johnson who had the distinction of captaining the Jaguars during that five-year domination.

“That is why I think you can expect quality cricket from Guyana Harpy Eagles because someone like Johnson again at the helm, I think they are bound for more glory; with the likes of high-profile batsman Shimron Hetmyer also in the lineup, that will definitely bring a great amount of motivation to vie for the championship,” Arjune commented.

Guyana Harpy Eagles are set to play two away matches before the five-round tournament comes to a break. They will collide with Leeward Islands Hurricanes from February 15 at the same facility.

The resumption is slated for May and Arjune would like to see his fellow Guyanese cricketers churning out some great performances.

“Any team would want to kick start things on a winning note undoubtedly and I have the optimism that Guyana a have a good chance to stamp their authority, is just about quality cricket in every aspect of their game,” Arjune whose younger sibling Vishaul also represented Guyana.