Govt. blanks Toshaos Conference

Latest update February 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 09, 2022 News
– accuses leaders of breaking COVID-19 rules, shunning vaccines
Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai announced that there will be no National Toshaos Council (NTC) conference this year even as she accused some Amerindian leaders of flouting the gazetted COVID-19 guidelines and refusing to be vaccinated.
There is no budgetary allocation for the annual meeting, the Department of Public Information reported based on revelations during the examination of the estimates for the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, Monday evening. “We’ve customarily (been) holding it every year. We were unable to hold it during the COVID-19 period, so we have catered if the leaders become much more responsible and support the government’s COVID-19 effort, we may get back to some form of normalcy and we’ll be happy to hold NTC,” Pauline Sukhai, Minister of Amerindian Affairs said.
Minister Sukhai had noted previously, that many leaders refused to be vaccinated despite the growing number of positive cases and the guidance of health experts that vaccination is the best way to beat the pandemic. The NTC is a semi-autonomous body comprising all Toshaos. The executive committee is formed with one Toshao from each of the 10 regions. The NTC promotes good governance in the villages, as well as prepares strategies and plans for the protection, conservation, and sustainable management of Amerindian lands and other resources.
It is also responsible for crafting plans to reduce poverty and improve access to health and education and other critical services. The NTC conference gives village leaders a forum to engage the president and government ministers and expand development acute to Amerindians.
According to the DPI, over $40 million has been budgeted to train Amerindian leaders in good governance among other areas, Minister Sukhai said. “The allocation caters for the training of Community Development Officers and village councils in terms of training and governance and record-keeping,” Minister Sukhai said. Additional training will also be given to Amerindian Community Support Officers, (CSOs), to cater to their villages’ needs.
