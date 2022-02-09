GCB saddened at passing of stalwart Cricket Administrator Jerry Permaul

Kaieteur News- In a release from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) it was stated that, “The President, Executive Committee and Members of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) are saddened at the passing of Mr. Jerry Permaul.”

“Jerry was a former club cricketer who participated in cricket tournaments on the East Coast Demerara as well as a former President of the Enmore Cricket Club and also of the East Coast Cricket Board. He was a member of the Special Committee which was responsible for constituting the East Coast Cricket Umpires Association.

In association with other outstanding cricket personalities of East Coast Demerara including SK Singh and Moses Bhagwan, Jerry dedicated much of his time and energy to the development of cricket in that region. Because of his institutional memory of East Coast cricket Jerry continued his outstanding cricket administrative duties until his departure to take up residence in Canada. He coordinated tournaments for the Guyana Cricket Board, excelling in many positions on the GCB’s sub-committees, especially those assigned for international tours. He was also a Vice-President and Senior Selector of the Demerara Cricket Board,” the release informed.

It concluded, “Jerry Permaul was a highly committed individual who placed great emphasis on the time implementation and perfection of activities undertaken. He will be fondly remembered for his helpfulness and pleasant demeanor.

The GCB hereby expresses sincere condolences to the family members of the late Jerry Permaul.

May his soul rest in peace.”