Fraser challenges GYMMAF to further development

Kaieteur News- Following Guyana’s participation at the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) World Championships in the United Arab Emirates, the local federation believes they have a long development road ahead.

Yesterday at Palm Court, the Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GYMMAF) held a simple briefing which was attended by the GYMMAF President Gavin Singh, Vice President of Marketing Sherwin Sandy, Trinidad & Tobago MMA President, Jason Fraser, local Executive Member Dr Sawan Jagnarian and national coach, Sensei Troy Bobb.

While Guyana’s involvement was not fruitful enough to yield medals, Fraser told the association that more positive aspects did come out; such as being the only Caribbean country to attend the International event and being the youngest federation to acquire membership in the IMMAF.

Fraser, who was instrumental in the birth of GYMMAF, has challenged the Federation on their Development programme to become even better since he sees great potential brewing in the nation.

He opined that grassroots development and more planned competitions will be a great segue into garnering experience.

Added to that, his advice to get as much assistance as possible wherever needed, especially by the government, was brought on by the fact that a sport as such needs structured funding to keep progressing.

He further urged the GYMMAF to construct their first Octogon and that will garner a lot of experience and satisfying results.

Thus far, the Guyana Police Force Martial Arts Academy (GPFMAA), with a potentially wealthy athlete pool has made a lot of progress locally and was commended by Fraser for their commitment.

The Trinidadian noted too, that he has seen many aspects that surround the progression of the GYMMAF which are quite commendable and will prospect well for Guyana’s future in the combat sport arena.

Meanwhile, the 2022 IMMAF – Pan American Open Championship scheduled for Mexico has not had a date finalized, but Fraser believes if it does not unfold in April, it will be billed for the period of May to June.