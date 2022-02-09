Favourite leads Heroes to consecutive wins

Kaieteur News– Yekini Favourite was outstanding with the bat as he led Heroes to consecutive victories in T10 Tapeball fixtures played on Sunday last at the National Stadium.

Heroes defeated Melanie by six wickets in their opening encounter. Batting first, Melanie managed 121-4. Keon Roberts struck 59 while Quacy Douglas made 24 and Ryan Bissoon 19.

Heroes re

sponded with 122-4 in 8.5 overs. Favourite made 30 not out, while Kevin James and Nkosie White scored 24 each. Avinash Outar took 2-15.

Heroes overcame Tarmac via Duckworth/Lewis method in another contest. Tarmac scored 144-3, taking first strike. Earl Gilkes struck 47, while Kenny Bristol made 39 and Christopher Barnwell 32. Heroes were 128-5 in 8.5 overs when play was halted due to bad light. Favourite blasted 71 and Nkosie White made 14. Barnwell had 2-16 and Derwin Christian 2-23.