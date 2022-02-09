Latest update February 9th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Favourite leads Heroes to consecutive wins

Feb 09, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News– Yekini Favourite was outstanding with the bat as he led Heroes to consecutive victories in T10 Tapeball fixtures played on Sunday last at the National Stadium.
Heroes defeated Melanie by six wickets in their opening encounter. Batting first, Melanie managed 121-4. Keon Roberts struck 59 while Quacy Douglas made 24 and Ryan Bissoon 19.
Heroes re

Keon Roberts

sponded with 122-4 in 8.5 overs. Favourite made 30 not out, while Kevin James and Nkosie White scored 24 each. Avinash Outar took 2-15.

Yekini Favourite

 

Heroes overcame Tarmac via Duckworth/Lewis method in another contest. Tarmac scored 144-3, taking first strike. Earl Gilkes struck 47, while Kenny Bristol made 39 and Christopher Barnwell 32. Heroes were 128-5 in 8.5 overs when play was halted due to bad light. Favourite blasted 71 and Nkosie White made 14. Barnwell had 2-16 and Derwin Christian 2-23.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

National Volleyball Player Shepperd in critical condition after car accident

National Volleyball Player Shepperd in critical condition after car...

Feb 09, 2022

Kaieteur News –Olympian Chelsea Edghill and National Volleyball player Kristoff Shepperd are among three persons injured in an accident between a car and a lorry on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown...
Read More
Wong and Van Lange receive 1-year sponsorship from Beacon Café

Wong and Van Lange receive 1-year sponsorship...

Feb 09, 2022

Sports Gear for Chesney Corentyne residents

Sports Gear for Chesney Corentyne residents

Feb 09, 2022

GCB saddened at passing of stalwart Cricket Administrator Jerry Permaul

GCB saddened at passing of stalwart Cricket...

Feb 09, 2022

Krishna Arjune bats for Guyana Harpy Eagles as 4-day tourney bowls off today

Krishna Arjune bats for Guyana Harpy Eagles as...

Feb 09, 2022

Ramdhani siblings place in ACAC Interlock#2

Ramdhani siblings place in ACAC Interlock#2

Feb 09, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The source of the confusion

    The parliamentary representatives of the APNU+AFC do not represent half of the country. Neither do the parliamentary representatives... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]