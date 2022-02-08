West Ruimveldt man wanted for Sensei’s murder

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday issued a wanted bulletin for Oneil Halley called “Lucky” of West Ruimveldt, Squatting Area, Georgetown, in relation to the murder of Martial Arts Sensei, Garfield Newton, 36 – a bodyguard attached to the Beharry Group of Companies.

Newton was shot and killed during the course or furtherance of a robbery last Christmas Eve at Campbell Street, Albouystown. Darren Baley called ‘Fifty’, 25, a weeder of 3091 Recht-Door-Zee, Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) and Judah Vickery, called ‘Culture’, 24, a taxi driver of Bella Dam, Pouderoyen Squatting Area, West Bank Demerara, are presently on remand for the said offence.

The GPF is asking anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Halley to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on telephone numbers: 225-3650, 225-3061, 226-1326, 226-9914, 226-9977, 225-8196, 911 or the nearest police station.

According to reports, Newton was shot dead during the course of a robbery around 22:00hrs on Christmas Eve night. According to police reports, moments before Newton was killed, he had visited a goldsmith in the Campbell Street area, where he collected a silver hand band, a gold chain and two gold rings, which he had taken to be cleaned earlier.

It was while heading back to his company’s vehicle, which was parked on Sussex Street that the fatal incident occurred. At the time of the incident, Newton was armed with a 9mm handgun along with 30 live rounds of ammunition.

While making his way in a northerly direction, he was approached by Baley and others, who allegedly robbed and shot him to his chest, before relieving him of the firearm, which he was carrying.

After committing the offence, Baley and others then escaped in a car which was being driven by Vickery.

Kaieteur News had reported that the goldsmith told police that about five minutes after Newton left to go to his vehicle, a teenager came and informed him that the person (Newton) who came to collect the jewellery was shot and lying on the street.

Immediately after hearing this, the goldsmith reportedly went out to the street and saw Newton lying motionless. Emergency Medical Technicians were summoned to the scene upon their arrival had pronounced Newton dead.

An investigation was launched and police had arrested two suspects in relation to the murder. They later issued a wanted bulletin for a teen in relation to the said murder.